ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marissa, IL

Elkville, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Marissa High School basketball team will have a game with Galatia High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.

Marissa High School
Galatia High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
channel1450.com

Rockets Hang On Despite Late Carterville Push

Rochester led 34-7 at halftime in their Quarterfinal game against Carterville on Saturday afternoon and finished the game with a 21-28 victory over the Lions. The Rockets will face SHG next Friday night in the Semifinals at Ken Leonard field with a 7 pm kickoff.
CARTERVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Billikens stunned by Memphis in first-round NCAA tournament match

SAINT LOUIS – The 10th-ranked Saint Louis University Women’s soccer team lost to Memphis, 1-0, in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday afternoon. The Billikens entered the tournament as a two seed following a historic season, which included a perfect 10-0 conference record and an Atlantic 10 tournament championship. Shortly after the ’63 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Freeburg, Taylorville Fall In State Volleyball Semifinals

The State Volleyball Final Fours opened up yesterday at Redbird Arena in Normal. In the 1a semifinals, Freeport Aquin beat Newman Central Catholic 25-13, 25-16. Springfield Lutheran then beat NCOE 28-26, 25-15. In 2a state semifinals, Genoa Kingston beat Illinois Valley Central 25-23, 25-15 and Freeburg won their opening set...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Heavy ‘surprise’ snow hits part of South Central Illinois

Snowfall measurements up to eight inches are being reported from the early morning snow in South Central Illinois with official readings at the Salem Water Plant of 3 inches and 2.6 inches at the Centralia Water Plant. The heaviest band of snow appears to have moved through the Beckemeyer, Carlyle,...
BARTELSO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois

CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Murphysboro

A man was hit an killed on KY 131 in Graves County on Thursday evening. Ashlynn Collier, with the Cape Girardeau Roller Derby, previews Saturday's home bout and what the crowd can expect. Veterans Day events at Fort D. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Reenactor and genealogist Bill Eddleman previews...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wsiu.org

WSIU Morning News Update (11/11/22)

Jeff Williams is the Associate Director for Radio and Station Manager for WSIU Radio. Jeff is a native of southern Illinois and has been in broadcasting for 30 years. After graduating with a degree in Radio-Television from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, he worked in radio and television news in Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. before returning to WSIU Radio in 1997, as Morning Edition anchor/reporter. Jeff served as News Director from 2001 to 2015. He assumed Station Manager duties in 2004. WSIU is operated by Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It signed on the air in September 1958.
CARBONDALE, IL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis

Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
SANDOVAL, IL
advantagenews.com

No injuries in car fire on River Road

Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
GODFREY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022

Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Structure Destroyed By Fire On Bohle Ave.

Area firefighters were called into action just after 5:30 AM Friday. Shoal Creek firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bohle Avenue and requested mutual aid from the Greenville and New Douglas fire districts. The blaze involved a 25X40 foot storage structure, which was a total loss.
GREENVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy