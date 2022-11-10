ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals Review

The 2022 SB Nation off-season simulation official thread

It is time for our annual off-season simulation, where we take fans and make give them the keys to run a team as they see fit. They can work out trades and negotiate for free agents under real-world conditions. There are no budgets, but we have asked GMs to try to be realistic, and if they don’t, you should definitely mock them.
Royals Review

Weekend Rumblings - News for November 12, 2022

David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at 2023 Steamer projections. These projections are kind of interesting. Maybe it’s recency bias, but I don’t remember a Royals offense being so well regarded by a projection system. Vinnie Pasquantino is projected to put up a 140 wRC+. That’s 13th best in the game. Remember when I said he’d be a top-30 hitter in 2023 (and then realized he was a top-30 hitter in 2022)? Well, Steamer agrees. It has MJ Melendez sitting at 118, Bobby Witt Jr. at 114, Salvador Perez at 109, Edward Olivares at 107, Nick Pratto at 107, Michael Massey at 101 and Drew Waters at 99. That’s eight guys who are average or better. It also has Tyler Gentry at 116, which means the system likes him as much as I do. It’s less encouraging on the pitching side. Brady Singer’s 3.81 ERA and 3.69 FIP are solid. Daniel Lynch at 4.32/4.30 isn’t bad by any stretch. But that’s really about it on the pitching side.
