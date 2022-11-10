David Lesky at Inside the Crown looks at 2023 Steamer projections. These projections are kind of interesting. Maybe it’s recency bias, but I don’t remember a Royals offense being so well regarded by a projection system. Vinnie Pasquantino is projected to put up a 140 wRC+. That’s 13th best in the game. Remember when I said he’d be a top-30 hitter in 2023 (and then realized he was a top-30 hitter in 2022)? Well, Steamer agrees. It has MJ Melendez sitting at 118, Bobby Witt Jr. at 114, Salvador Perez at 109, Edward Olivares at 107, Nick Pratto at 107, Michael Massey at 101 and Drew Waters at 99. That’s eight guys who are average or better. It also has Tyler Gentry at 116, which means the system likes him as much as I do. It’s less encouraging on the pitching side. Brady Singer’s 3.81 ERA and 3.69 FIP are solid. Daniel Lynch at 4.32/4.30 isn’t bad by any stretch. But that’s really about it on the pitching side.

