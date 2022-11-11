Fort Worth, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Fort Worth.
The Colleyville Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with Boswell High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.
Colleyville Heritage High School
Boswell High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Brewer High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.
Waco High School
Brewer High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Molina High School basketball team will have a game with Western Hills High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.
Molina High School
Western Hills High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill basketball team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0