Long Island Restaurant Week: Drift 82, Manna at Lobster Inn, View
You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Fall Long Island Restaurant Week!
Oyster Bay street renamed to pay tribute to late wartime reporter Marie Colvin
An Oyster Bay street was renamed this weekend to honor iconoclastic war reporter and Oyster Bay native Marie Colvin. Dozens of family and friends, together with local officials and community members, gathered Saturday for the ceremony that paid tribute to the late foreign correspondent and unveiled Marie Colvin Way. It was the fruition of an idea first proposed by Syosset High School student Sabrina Guo, 17, in February.
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
Dirty Taco to open new location in former Greene Turtle spot in Smithtown
It’s official — Dirty Taco & Tequila is coming to the North Shore. The restaurant’s co-owner Tom Cataldo Jr. announced on Facebook that his team will be turning the old The Greene Turtle location in Smithtown into the company’s fifth Dirty Taco. “We would like to...
Man with beer punches, bites officers in Long Island highway clash: police
A Long Island man brawled with cops—punching one in the face and biting another—after they stopped him for walking down the Sunrise Highway with an open beer on Sunday night, police said.
Whale Found Stranded in a Creek on the North Fork
The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) reported yesterday that a live minke whale was stranded in a creek in Southold Town on the North Fork of Long Island. “Trained responders from AMSEAS quickly arrived on scene and assessed the animal to be partially stranded in a creek, with the tide outgoing,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the whale was in an area that was extremely difficult to access. However, AMSEAS staff were able to reach the whale with the help of safety personnel from the Southold Town Bay Constables and Police Department.”
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’
Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
Surveillance video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
LI construction worker dies after 13-foot fall off roof of home
A 39-year-old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell nearly 13 feet off the roof of a Suffolk County home, Southold Town Police said.
Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police
ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport
A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
Only Black-Owned Restaurant on New York’s City Island Receives Racist Hate Mail
Several minority-owned restaurants on City Island in the Bronx, N.Y., have received racist hate mail and flyers. As of Monday, Nov. 7, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has not announced any arrests, per CBS News, though a source told the news outlet that the Hate Crimes Unit had identified a suspect.
Prosecutors Claim That A Coffee Table In A Bronx Apartment Was Found To Contain About $7 Million Worth of Fentanyl And Heroin
THE NEW YORK After discovering about $7 million worth of fentanyl and heroin at an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park. A Bronx man is now being charged. According to the authorities, Samuel Rojas-Camacho, 59. He detains earlier this week on suspicion of possession and paraphernalia. Authorities claim that he repeatedly...
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center
The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.
Dozens of Long Islanders playing for Cortaca Jug at Yankee Stadium today
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Nearly 40 Long Islanders play for either Cortland or Ithaca, the Division III college football rivals squaring off Saturday in...
Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Suffolk County Police say 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating cannabis-infused Halloween candy
Suffolk County Police say a Shirley 5-year-old was hospitalized for eating a cannabis-infused candy they got from trick-or-treating.
Police: 4 men wanted for entering Shirley school, drawing graffiti in in classroom
The incident happened on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:45 a.m.
