ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastic, NY

Comments / 0

Related
greaterlongisland.com

Oyster Bay street renamed to pay tribute to late wartime reporter Marie Colvin

An Oyster Bay street was renamed this weekend to honor iconoclastic war reporter and Oyster Bay native Marie Colvin. Dozens of family and friends, together with local officials and community members, gathered Saturday for the ceremony that paid tribute to the late foreign correspondent and unveiled Marie Colvin Way. It was the fruition of an idea first proposed by Syosset High School student Sabrina Guo, 17, in February.
OYSTER BAY, NY
longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Whale Found Stranded in a Creek on the North Fork

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS) reported yesterday that a live minke whale was stranded in a creek in Southold Town on the North Fork of Long Island. “Trained responders from AMSEAS quickly arrived on scene and assessed the animal to be partially stranded in a creek, with the tide outgoing,” the organization said in a statement on Facebook. “Unfortunately, the whale was in an area that was extremely difficult to access. However, AMSEAS staff were able to reach the whale with the help of safety personnel from the Southold Town Bay Constables and Police Department.”
SOUTHOLD, NY
bkmag.com

A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’

Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Long Island man dead after crashing car into tree: police

ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island man died when he crashed his car into a tree in Suffolk County overnight, police said. The fatal crash happened on the Southern State Parkway west of exit 42S in Islip before 1 a.m. Saturday, according to New York State Police. Gustavo Santos, a 25-year-old Bay Shore resident, […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport

A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
JAMESPORT, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Dozens of Long Islanders playing for Cortaca Jug at Yankee Stadium today

GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Nearly 40 Long Islanders play for either Cortland or Ithaca, the Division III college football rivals squaring off Saturday in...
ITHACA, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy