Denton, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville High School will not be playing in this season's playoffs – the district's superintendent announced on Friday. It comes just weeks after the UIL stripped the boys basketball team of last year's state championship and put it on probation because of an ineligible player. Duncanville fans hurt, frustrated after UIL strips boys basketball team of championship title"We're one of the best teams in the country, if not the best," Duncanville High School varsity captain Jackson Prince said. "We put in all the hard work."Prince says the team doesn't understand why the district would opt out of post...

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO