Plano, TX

Plano, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Plano.

The Frisco Independent School District basketball team will have a game with Plano West Senior High School on November 11, 2022, 16:15:00.

Frisco Independent School District
Plano West Senior High School
November 11, 2022
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lake Highlands High School basketball team will have a game with Plano Senior High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Lake Highlands High School
Plano Senior High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bishop Dunne Catholic School basketball team will have a game with Prestonwood Christian Academy on November 11, 2022, 16:15:00.

Bishop Dunne Catholic School
Prestonwood Christian Academy
November 11, 2022
16:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

