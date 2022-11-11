NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta″s Michael Harris II had a lot in common — perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday after seasons of power and speed that both ended in early postseason elimination. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. “I went through some shaky times at the beginning of the year, but I was able to stick to myself, trust myself,” said Rodriguez, who made the Mariners’ opening-day roster and hit .205 in April.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO