In return to Green Bay, McCarthy’s 4th-down call goes wrong
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — In his first game back in Green Bay as Dallas’ coach, Mike McCarthy didn’t exactly leave Packers fans pining for the good ol’ days. Instead, McCarthy made a crucial decision that backfired, going for it on fourth-and-3 on the opening possession of overtime when he could have sent Brett Maher out to try a long, go-ahead field goal.
Panthers players push owner Tepper for grass field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said team leaders have spoken to Tepper...
With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy.
Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami’s 39-17 rout of Cleveland on...
Those hoping to see Chase Young on Monday night in Philly won’t get that chance
Those hoping to see Chase Young Monday night won't get the chance originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Chase Young’s 2022 regular-season debut is being put on hold for at least another handful of days. The Commanders will not activate the former No. 2 overall pick for their Monday...
Cardinals get much-needed “Vitamin W” after beating Rams
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy’s steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday’s win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.”
Monday’s Transactions
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Paul Hoover bench coach. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Daulton Jefferies outright to Las Vegas (PCL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Rodney Linares bench coach, Brady Williams third base coach and Tomas Francisco field coordinator. National League. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Caroline...
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn’t be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven’t won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies
NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta″s Michael Harris II had a lot in common — perhaps too much. The 21-year-old center fielders were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday after seasons of power and speed that both ended in early postseason elimination. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. “I went through some shaky times at the beginning of the year, but I was able to stick to myself, trust myself,” said Rodriguez, who made the Mariners’ opening-day roster and hit .205 in April.
Why is UCF Playing Navy at 11 in the Morning?
If you are a UCF Knights fan that hangs out on any one of several different social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter, you’ve probably seen numerous posts, and complaints, about the 11 a.m. kickoff time for Navy. Even if you just heard about the kickoff time, not many Knights fans that fall ...
Rays promote Linares to bench coach, fill 2 other openings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach and filled two other spots on manager Kevin Cash’s staff with additions from the club’s minor league system. Linares replaces former bench coach Matt Quatraro, who left the Rays to become...
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:. Record Pts Pvs. 1. North Carolina (22) (2-0) 775...
Capitals knocked down early and never recover in 6-3 loss to Lightning
Caps knocked down early, never recover in loss to Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Two days after the Capitals blew out the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1, it was Tampa Bay’s turn to issue a beatdown on its home ice as Washington fell 6-3 Sunday night. It...
Healthy, united Golden Knights off to fast start
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Captain Mark Stone stood in front of his locker Saturday night and acknowledged the Vegas Golden Knights probably didn’t deserve to win that evening. A reporter posed a silver-lining question about the Knights’ third-period surge as something to build upon. Stone shrugged. “It...
Jackie Robinson AL Rookies of the Year
1979 — John Castino, Minnesota, and Alfredo Griffin, Toronto. NOTE: One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
