ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvord, TX

Aubrey, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Alvord High School basketball team will have a game with Aubrey High School on November 11, 2022, 16:15:00.

Alvord High School
Aubrey High School
November 11, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
localnewsonly.com

GCISD Football: Colleyville Panthers Shock Frisco Emerson Mavericks in Bi-District Playoff Game 35-14

Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Farmers dispatch of Allen, run wild on perennial power

LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
ARGYLE, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay

Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
AUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD bands fare well at UIL state marching competition

Three Lewisville ISD high school bands finished in the top 10 this week at the UIL state marching band competition at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The competition comes directly after the Bands of America Super Regionals and is the culmination of months of practice for band students that started in the hot Texas sun in July. As in years past, three LISD marching bands advanced to the finals amongst a field of the most competitive bands in the state.
LEWISVILLE, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

LISD teacher dies after crash

A Spanish teacher at Lewisville High School — Harmon died Thursday after a crash near the school. Jose Dominguez, 37, died about 6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway, a couple blocks from the school. According to a Lewisville police spokesman, Dominguez was headed north on a motorcycle when a white car pulled out from Seneca Way to turn left, southbound on Valley Parkway, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the car. The female driver was treated and released at the hospital. No charges have been filed in the case, as of Friday evening.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy