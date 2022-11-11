ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, ID

Ashton, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Aberdeen High School basketball team will have a game with North Fremont High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.

Aberdeen High School
North Fremont High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Idaho State Journal

Grace handles Kamiah in 38-12 victory, moving on to 1AD1 final

Though some may not have expected it, the Grace Grizzlies left no doubt that they had earned a chance to prove themselves the best 1AD1 team in Idaho, soundly dispatching the Kamiah Kubs 38-12 Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. “These guys worked hard for it,” Grizzlies head coach James Newby said. “This is something we’ve been striving toward all year.” It was the Tytan Anderson show for the Grizzlies....
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week

IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

An Elevated Fitness: Local gym receives new owners, name and updated interior

POCATELLO — After being passed into the hands of new owners, the gym formerly known as Fitness Inc. Health Club is getting a facelift. Locals Audrey England and Trina Hall have purchased Pocatello’s original gym located at 1800 Garrett Way Suite 19, and they have plans to upgrade and update its facilities and equipment over time and maintain the gym community that has long flourished behind its walls. “This was...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond. The joint letter states the transportation departments in all three states “look...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

LDS Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

POCATELLO — The East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Pocatello. Tom Bates, president of the East Stake, said the church has an abundance of food and other commodities. “We have an abundance of that type of thing,” he said. “St. Vincent de Paul needs those types of things to help others. This...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Drunk driver facing multiple charges after chase, resisting arrest and smashing through Pocatello park gate

A drunk driver has been arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase in a Pocatello neighborhood and crashing his SUV through the gate of a city park, authorities said. Richard Wagner, 27, of Pennsylvania, is facing resisting and obstructing, felony driving under the influence and felony eluding charges for the late Saturday night incident that began when the bumper of his Jeep Grand Cherokee fell off the vehicle on northbound Interstate 15 in the Inkom area, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sven 'Doc' Berglowe traveled world wearing assortment of military hats before random chance brought him to Pocatello

POCATELLO — Sven “Doc” Berglowe has logged in thousands of hours flying and serving on many ships over oceans. He’s logged in many months serving at police and sheriff departments across the country. And he’s logged in 23 years of military service all across the globe. Now, Berglowe, 50, is retired and happily stationed in Pocatello, but he has many stories of his time serving in not just the Navy as a radioman, a rescue swimmer, a hospital corpsman, and a Naval air crewman, but...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Paul man chased neighbors with machete and garden hoe

PAUL — A local man was arrested after police said he chased a neighbor with a machete. Matilde J. Centeno-Rojas, 65, is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault. Centeno-Rojas has pleaded not guilty and a preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court, according to court documents. ...
PAUL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho

On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
TOOELE, UT
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony eluding after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic during police chase

An Idaho Falls man who was under investigation for drug sales was recently charged with felony eluding for an incident that occurred this past summer, authorities said. According to a probable cause affidavit James Sinclair, 38, fled when Idaho Falls Police attempted to stop him on Aug. 2. The affidavit states Sinclair was being followed by undercover officers who had a warrant to search his motel room as part of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Ammon city council member resigns after being elected to state legislature

AMMON – Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler officially resigned his position Wednesday after being elected to serve in the Idaho legislature. Wheeler beat out incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee for Idaho House Seat 35B in the May primary. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election.
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound after tearing through multiple front yards, crashing into tree and vehicle

IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, November 11, 2022, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street, between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to be occupied by the primary person involved in the disturbance as they approached the area of the residence. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating the patrol vehicle’s red...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
