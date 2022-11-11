ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Parkview High School basketball team will have a game with Discovery High School on November 11, 2022, 16:25:00.

Parkview High School
Discovery High School
November 11, 2022
16:25:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials. According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media. The report has been investigated and no threat was...
KENNESAW, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Buford routs Peachtree Ridge; advances in Class 7A playoffs

BUFORD, Ga. — Buford scored when they wanted to en route to a 63-6 win over Peachtree Ridge at Tom Riden Stadium Saturday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves (11-0, Region 8-7A No. 1) have now won 24 straight first round playoff games across seven different classifications. It also was the Wolves first Class 7A playoff win since joining the state’s largest classification this season.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
ESPN

National title-winning Georgia baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA -- Steve Webber, who guided Georgia to a national championship in baseball and was the winningest coach in school history, has died at the age of 74. The university announced that Webber died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber posted a record of 500-403-1 over...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown

The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
CEDARTOWN, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School

Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already visited them, what was your honest impression and how would you rate them? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people who live in Georgia to visit these restaurants? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite seafood places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and even give them a try next time they are in the area and feel like eating seafood. If you are local, then even better as we would to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Georgia, so definitely drop your suggestions in the comments.
GEORGIA STATE
soultracks.com

Anita Baker announces 15 date mini-tour

(November 10, 2022) Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker, The Songstress, has announced a special run of live dates for 2023. The Songstress’ tour, produced by Live Nation, will bring her to 15 cities kicking off on February 11th at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Baltimore, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Oakland’s Oakland Arena on December 23rd.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
kicks96news.com

Walnut Grove Community Christmas Parade

The Town of Walnut Grove and the Walnut Grove Volunteer Fire Department will host the first ever Walnut Grove Community Christmas Parade this year. The theme is “The Spirit of Christmas” and the date for the parade is set for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm. Visit with Santa downtown after the parade.
WALNUT GROVE, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy