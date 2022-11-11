ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, TX

Rochelle, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Sidney High School basketball team will have a game with Rochelle High School on November 11, 2022, 16:15:00.

Sidney High School
Rochelle High School
November 11, 2022
16:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

BROWNWOOD (9-2) vs. CANYON (10-1) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. EARLY (7-4) vs. CANADIAN (9-2) BANGS (7-4) vs. RIESEL (6-5) COMANCHE (10-1) vs. BELLS (9-2) COLEMAN (9-2) vs. CRAWFORD (11-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. at Weatherford. ***. Class A Division II Region IV Semifinals. RICHLAND SPRINGS (8-1) vs. LORAINE...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Lions to Play Canyon Friday Night in Midland

The #8 Brownwood Lions will play Canyon in the Area Championship game Friday night, November 18, at Midland’s Astound Communications Stadium. Game time is 7:00 pm. Canyon defeated Burkburnett 42-14 Friday night improving their record to 10-1. Listen for details through the week on KOXE 101.3. (photo courtesy Derrick...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crash in Brownwood

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

You Won’t Believe Which Town Is The ‘Family Friendliest In Texas’

Don't confuse this with the "Friendliest Town in Texas," that article was written back in February of 2022 by the good folks at OnlyInYourState.com where they came to the conclusion that the little town of Llano, Texas fit that bill. Llano has a population of 3347, Saaaaaaalute! Please forgive my Hee Haw reference. While it may be true that Llano is the friendliest town, what we're talking about here is the "Family-Friendliest" town in Texas.
LLANO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brian Kelly Riddle

Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Monday November 14, 2022 at 11am at Brownwood Funeral Home. Brian was born June 9, 1974 in Midland, TX to parents Cheryle and Mark Riddle....
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou

Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Priddy ISD Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer resign, investigation ongoing

Priddy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Adrianne Burden, and Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dudley, resigned during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Brownwood News received information Thursday morning that arrests of the two school officials were made. Brownwood News contacted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office who stated that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity led to the resignations.
PRIDDY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

5 injured, 3 transported in 3-motorcycle accident

Shortly after noon Saturday, first responders were dispatched to U.S. 377 South near the intersection of Crockett at the Stripes location for a multiple vehicle accident. Upon arrival, it was discovered that three motorcycles involved in Hardi’s Bikers Memorial Ride had collided. One witness on the scene stated the motorcycles were attempting to change lanes when they collided. Another witness stated one of the motorcycles in front was attempting to stop traffic for the group and was clipped by another, which led to the pileup.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy