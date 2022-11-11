Bellevue, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bellevue.
The Lindsay High School basketball team will have a game with Bellevue High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Lindsay High School
Bellevue High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Chico High School basketball team will have a game with Bellevue High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Chico High School
Bellevue High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
