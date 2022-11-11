ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cedar Hill.

The Heath High School basketball team will have a game with Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Heath High School
Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The James Madison High School basketball team will have a game with Cedar Hill High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

James Madison High School
Cedar Hill High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

