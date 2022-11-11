ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ammon, ID

Ammon, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Thunder Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Hillcrest High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Thunder Ridge High School
Hillcrest High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

