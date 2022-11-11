ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dallas.

The Grandview High School basketball team will have a game with Life School Oak Cliff High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Grandview High School
Life School Oak Cliff High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Gateway Charter Academy basketball team will have a game with W H Adamson High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Gateway Charter Academy
W H Adamson High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Seagoville High School basketball team will have a game with Lincoln High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Seagoville High School
Lincoln High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Coppell High School basketball team will have a game with Highland Park High School - Dallas on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.

Coppell High School
Highland Park High School - Dallas
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

