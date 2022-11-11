Roma, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Manuel Alvarez and his wife, Nadia Escalante, started out with an at-home bakery in Brownsville, creating their Pastel Japones. Said another way, they are Japanese cotton cheesecakes. The popularity of the fluffy sponge-looking cake would take off. In part it was due to the uniqueness of the product in the Rio Grande Valley market. It’s a region filled with pan dulce shops and custom cake bakeries. It’s difficult to find the detail-heavy and hard-to-make pastries of rich custard and cream cheese in Valley bakeries.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO