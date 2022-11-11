ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Roma, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Edinburg High School basketball team will have a game with Roma High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Edinburg High School
Roma High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

