San Diego, CA

San Diego, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.

The La Jolla High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

La Jolla High School
Mission Bay High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Gompers Preparatory Academy High School basketball team will have a game with Kearny High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.

Gompers Preparatory Academy High School
Kearny High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

northcountydailystar.com

Missing Person At Risk in North County

On Thursday, November 10th at about 2:40 pm, 59-year-old Alin Ramon Cox left the Vista Family Health Center. Cox is diagnosed with severe dementia, schizophrenia and has short-term memory loss. He does not have a phone on his person and is unfamiliar with the Vista area. Cox possibly walked towards the North County Transit District (NCTD) bus stop at 760 South Santa Fe in Vista at around 3:30 pm. It is unknown where he intends to go but his residence is in San Marcos, and he has prior residence in the Hotel Circle area of San Diego. According to a NCTD bus driver, a person matching Cox’s description was dropped off in Escondido in the area of Rock Springs Road and Mission Avenue at around 10:45 pm.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Gas thieves hit Valley Center Oil repeatedly

Thieves have imported a method for stealing gasoline into Valley Center that is rampant on the East Coast and Los Angeles. And it’s very likely connected to organized crime. Last week Valley Center Oil released news that it had been hit repeatedly by gasoline thieves. According to the statement...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
