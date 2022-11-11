San Diego, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Diego.
The La Jolla High School basketball team will have a game with Mission Bay High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
La Jolla High School
Mission Bay High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Gompers Preparatory Academy High School basketball team will have a game with Kearny High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.
Gompers Preparatory Academy High School
Kearny High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0