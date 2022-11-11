ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Cleveland, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cleveland.

The Huntington High School basketball team will have a game with Tarkington High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Huntington High School
Tarkington High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Dayton High School basketball team will have a game with Tarkington High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.

Dayton High School
Tarkington High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

