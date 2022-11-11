Cleveland, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cleveland.
The Huntington High School basketball team will have a game with Tarkington High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Huntington High School
Tarkington High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Dayton High School basketball team will have a game with Tarkington High School on November 11, 2022, 17:00:00.
Dayton High School
Tarkington High School
November 11, 2022
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
