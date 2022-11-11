ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, AL

Bremen, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bremen.

The Vinemont High School basketball team will have a game with Cold Springs High School on November 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Vinemont High School
Cold Springs High School
November 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Vinemont High School basketball team will have a game with Cold Springs High School on November 11, 2022, 16:30:00.

Vinemont High School
Cold Springs High School
November 11, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County

LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox4beaumont.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Grand Canyon

Get ready for an epic road trip from Birmingham, Alabama all the way to one of the country's most popular natural wonders, the Grand Canyon. Along the way, you'll visit multiple states and enjoy plenty of awesome scenery, rich heritage, and vibrant towns. The 1,700-mile road trip from Birmingham, Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL

Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

District Attorney, Sheriff's races in Jefferson County

The Pride of Walker County, the Dora High School Marching Bulldogs is made up of 60 members and is under the direction of Jeremy McFall. This Fall the Marching Bulldogs have been performing a show called, "Darkness Into Light," during halftime of football games. This band traditional earns superior ratings and this year is no different, using its uniqueness and diverse group of students to make a successful sound.
CBS 42

2 major accidents shut down I-65 southbound lanes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major accidents Thursday morning currently have southbound lanes on I-65 shut down. A tractor-trailer overtured on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue, leaving all lanes blocked. A second accident on I-65 South right near Finley Boulevard had two lanes closed, but traffic is now moving slowly. No injuries have been […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy