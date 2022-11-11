ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filer, ID

Arimo, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

The Filer High School basketball team will have a game with Marsh Valley High School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Filer High School
Marsh Valley High School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

Related
kmvt

4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico football team came up short Friday night against Bishop Kelly in a 4A semifinal. Minico finishes the season at 10-2. The Spartans take home the 4A third-place trophy. Bishop Kelly will play Skyline in the 4A state title game next week. 1A DII...
RUPERT, ID
tourcounsel.com

Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho (with Map & Photos)

The one known as Shoshone Falls could not be missing from our list of waterfalls in the United States. Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, this torrent of the Snake River is actually higher than the real Niagara (64.7 meters) and impressively wide (274 meters). This makes it one of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves. Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Look Inside Twin Falls Main Avenue Lofts

Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man charged with DUI, other offenses after leading officers on over 100 mph chase, forcing vehicles off road

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Idaho State Police troopers and Elmore County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling westbound on I-84 near milepost 122 in Elmore County near Glenn's Ferry. Numerous witnesses reported a gray Toyota Rav4 driving recklessly, forcing other vehicles off the road, and the driver throwing items at other cars. An ISP trooper located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but...
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Local senior giving back to long term care patients

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last couple of years has been hard on seniors living in long-term care facilities, with the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous restrictions had been put in place, preventing these seniors from seeing loved ones. Now that most restrictions have been lifted, one Canyon Ridge High School senior is looking to give back with his senior project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Twin Falls woman struck by semi, dies while walking along 1-84

JEROME — A 28-year-old woman died Sunday afternoon when she was struck by a semi-truck while walking along Interstate 84, police say. The woman from Twin Falls parked her 2021 Subaru Crosstrek at about 2:55 p.m. on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171 and began walking along the interstate, Idaho State Police said. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner driven by a 58-year-old male from Kent, Washington, and died at the scene. A lane of traffic was blocked for about 1.5 hours as crews cleared the area. ISP is investigating the crash.
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Young woman leaves car, is hit and killed by semi while walking along freeway, police say

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday at 2:55 p.m., east of Jerome. A 2021 Subaru Crosstrek was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171 in Jerome County. The driver, a 28-year-old female from Twin Falls, got out of the vehicle and began walking. She was struck by a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by a 58-year-old male from Kent, Washington.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Coroner identifies 18-year-old killed in highway crash

BURLEY — An 18-year-old man died Friday after an early morning crash in Minidoka County. The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 206.5. Minidoka County Coroner C.V. Bourn identified the man as Dylan Merritt of American Falls. Idaho State Police say Merritt was...
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Discrepancies found in Jerome County unofficial election results

JEROME COUNTY, Ida. — Jerome County elections staff found a series of discrepancies in the unofficial election results released to the public, impacting the outcome of one race. In a press release, the Secretary of State's Office says the issues were on ballot counts from the central tabulator, and...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Burley man sentenced for trafficking meth

POCATELLO — A man found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine has been sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison. Manuel Curiel Jr., 37, was found guilty in federal court in June, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Curiel was arrested on Jan....
BURLEY, ID
2K+
127K+
High school basketball game info.

