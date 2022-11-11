Arimo, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Check out the tallest building in Downtown Twin Falls, the Main Avenue Lofts. The project started in 2020 and took a little longer to complete due to national supply chain problems. On Thursday, November 10, The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, developer Galena Opportunity Inc., and representatives with the City of Twin Falls along with many others celebrated the ribbon cutting for the newest building in the heart of Twin Falls. The building isn't complete as workers put the finishing touches on many parts of the six-story multi-use building. On the ground level there will be a restaurant, retail space, and some offices. The second floor will be office space. The remaining levels will be studio, two-bedroom, and three bedroom apartments ranging in price from about $1,000 to $1,200. Check out the inside:

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO