Postgame with Head Coach Kory Allen (88.3 WLFC – Tim Montgomery) Tiffin, Ohio – 6-0 with six to go. Since a shaky start to the year had the University of Findlay football team essentially out of contention to repeat as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) champs, many had counted the team out. Inside the locker room, the Oilers, battered with injuries all season long, rallied together with a common goal: end the year with six straight wins.

FINDLAY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO