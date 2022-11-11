Section, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Section.
The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Section High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Skyline High School
Section High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Section High School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.
Skyline High School
Section High School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
