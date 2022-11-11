ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Section, AL

Section, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Section.

The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Section High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Skyline High School
Section High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Skyline High School basketball team will have a game with Section High School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Skyline High School
Section High School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

