Cedar Hill, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Opportunities to set students up on a path to success don’t come up often, so it’s important to act fast when they do. And now is the time. For a limited time, the Arlington ISD is giving parents a chance to transfer their kids to a district that will transform their future. Applications to transfer are available from November 17 to December 1, 2022. And the good news is – you don’t even have to live in Arlington or be zoned to the Arlington ISD. The district is “open,” meaning that any student can take advantage of the unlimited opportunities they have for success no matter their path.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO