San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Lake View High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lake View High School
Grape Creek High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Area Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After Bi-District play that saw history and upsets happen across the Concho Valley, five teams will see their season carry on into the Area Round that begins on Thursday. AREA ROUND 3A Division II Region I W2 Wall vs R3 Childress, 7pm Friday at Buckaroo Stadium in Breckenridge 2A Division I […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rams earn No.1 seed in Super Region Four

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Thanks to their undefeated season, it was announced the Angelo State Rams will be the No.1 in Super-Region Four for the NCAA Division II Football Championship. Because of the number one seed, the Rams earn an automatic bye to the second round and will host the winner of the Bemidji State and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Bi-District round scores

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Bi-District round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs. Thursday Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8 Sonora defeated Olney 28-27 Mason defeated Hearne 44-7 Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32 Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42 Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6 Irion County defeated May […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.

SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be.   According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

No. 2 Rams complete perfect season; first since joining Division II

SAN ANGELO, Texas—Thanks to their victory over Midwestern State Saturday afternoon, the Rams complete a perfect season, the first since joining the Division II ranks after leaving the NAIA back in 1981.The Rams, who wrapped up their first outright Lone Star Conference title since 1984 got off a 14-3 lead after the 1st quarter against […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Memorial Oak Grove’s “missing solider”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When Memorial Oak Grove was first established, the grove was missing one tree, “The Missing Oak” which represents Jay Arthur Ryan whose death remained unknown for several years after World War II and the monument’s dedication. According to ASU’s West Texas Collection, Ryan was formally recognized with an oak tree in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Friday Morning Crash at Busy Southwest San Angelo Intersection Injures 2

SAN ANGELO, TX – A crash at a busy Southwest San Angelo intersection  Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 11 at around 10 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Southland and Southwest for the report of a major crash. When they arrived they discovered a Silver Cadillac and a Blue Toyota had crashed in the middle of the intersection. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene as two occupants in the Toyota needed medical treatment. They were taken to Shannon with non-incapacitating injuries.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BUSINESS: Big Changes Coming to Busy San Angelo Intersection?

SAN ANGELO –  The only NAPA Auto Parts store in San Angelo may be moving a few blocks to make room for a new oil change location. According to the City of San Angelo's Business Permits and Inspection Reports for the Month of Oct. 2022, NAPA, which is located at 3201 Arden Rd., had a permit approved to move and remodel a new location at 3033 W. Harris. This location was a former antique shop behind Henry's Diner. With the departure of NAPA a giant hole is left at one of the busiest intersections in town at W. Ave N, Sherwood, and Arden Rd. This hole will be filled with a Take5 oil change…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Hard Freeze Warning Issued for West Texas Saturday Morning

SAN ANGELO – The first freeze of the fall season is forecast for early Saturday morning across West Texas and it will be a hard freeze lasting for hours.   Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Freeze Warning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures around 29 degrees are forecast in urban areas and temperatures as low as 26 degrees could linger for hours in low lying rural areas.   Those freezing conditions may kill or damage sensitive vegetation.  Experts recommend bringing plants inside and ensuring pets have plenty of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drivers Escape Serious Injury at Dangerous Highway Intersection Near Wall

SAN ANGELO, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Thursday afternoon were called out to a major crash on U.S. 87 near Wall. According to our reporters on scene, on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to US 87 South, near South Fairview School Rd., for the report of a major crash. An ambulance, firefighters with the Wall VFD, and Tom Green County Sheriff Deputies were all on scene. Our reporters confirmed that the crash involved a white Subaru Outback and a Ford F-150 pulling a utility trailer. It is unclear at this time how the crash occurred or…
WALL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Rollover Crash South of Christoval Traps 1 Occupant

CHRISTOVAL – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries south of Christoval on U.S. 2777 South near Duff Rd. and the County Line around midnight last night.   Emergency communications indicate a pickup with six occupants was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash.   Texas Department of Public Safety dispatchers requested the Christoval Volunteer Fire Department respond to the scene.  Reports say five occupants were able to get out of the vehicle as responders arrived but a sixth occupant was trapped inside the vehicle.   San Angelo Fire Department…
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Cold Front to Bring Much Cooler Air Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – A Pacific cold front is making its way to West Texas Monday and will bring strong, gusty north winds and drop temperatures below freezing through the end of the week.  According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in San Angelo, the Pacific cold front will move into the area Monday from the west bring west to Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph at times.  The front will be dry, elevated fire weather conditions will exist. There is no precipitation associated with this cold front.  In addition, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the 40s and 50s throughout…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD investigating the drowning of a local man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the drowning of a local man. According to the release, a missing person report was filed on Nov. 4 as Michael Scroggs, 56, had not returned home after taking his boat near the San Angelo KOA on the evening of Thursday, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
