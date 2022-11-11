Madison Beer Debuts Forever 21 Holiday Party Collection: Shop Her Favorite Styles

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s almost holiday party season! Madison Beer and Forever 21 are getting in the spirit of the season by launching a collection of party looks curated by the pop singer.

Forever 21’s Holiday Party Collection , featuring showstopping looks and wardrobe staples, debuted online Thursday (Nov. 10) and will be available in stores on December 1.

The collection starts at $19.99, but shoppers can save up to 50% during Forever 21’s Pre-Black Friday sale . Aside from the usual suspects: mini-skirts , dresses and bustier tops, the collection also features a mix of sportswear pieces, footwear and accessories, including coats , jeans, gloves, and handbags available in sequin, satin, polyester, spandex, faux fur, and other textures. Sizes range from XS-XL, while supplies last.

Shop pieces from the Holiday Party Collection below.

Forever 21

This woven mini skirt features an A-line silhouette, high-rise waist, and concealed side zipper. The skirt is available in black or red and paired with a sequin bustier top ($17.24) and velvet gloves ($9.74) in the picture above.

Forever 21

Belted Faux Fur Coat $48.74 $64.99

It’s already freezing in some places. Snuggle up in this belted faux fur coat and faux feather trim mini skirt ($18.74) . This jacket is out of stock in XS and XL, but still available in sizes small, medium, and large.

Forever 21

Need a little sparkle in your life? This striped trucker jacket and matching ’90s fit j eans are made from non-stretch denim and feature an allover rhinestone embellishment.

Forever 21

Satin Seamed Slip Mini Dress $13.49 $17.99 Buy Now 1

This Satin Seamed Slip Mini Dress serves up a bodycon silhouette with a darted bust, straight-cut neckline and back, front seam detailing, and adjustable cami straps. This cute dress is available in black, cappuccino and green apple.

Forever 21

Sequin Sweetheart Mini Dress $29.99 $39.99 Buy Now 1

From satin to sequin! This mini dress (available in silver or black) dress made from a blend of polyester and spandex with allover sequin embellishments. The silver dress is in stock in sizes small, medium and large and out of stock in size x-small (low in stock in size XL).

Forever 21

Want a longer look? Slip into a satin midi dress . The floor-length dress has a scoop neck with a plunging back and zipper closure.