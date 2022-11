The Hope Fire Department responded to a house fire a 208 West 13th at 6:09pm Sunday night. According to Fire Chief Todd Martin, the fire appeared to be electrical in nature. Damage was confined to the attic area. Chief Martin noted the department was able to put out the fire using a minimum of water and there was very little damage in the living quarters. He noted they used thermal imaging to determine the fire was out. Firemen cleared the scene at 7:51pm. There were no injuries. The home was occupied by the Munoz family.

HOPE, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO