Worthington, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO