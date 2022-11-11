Grapevine, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Grapevine.
The Carroll High School - Southlake basketball team will have a game with Grapevine High School on November 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
Carroll High School - Southlake
Grapevine High School
November 11, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
The Carroll High School - Southlake basketball team will have a game with Grapevine High School on November 11, 2022, 15:45:00.
Carroll High School - Southlake
Grapevine High School
November 11, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
