Urbandale, IA

Urbandale, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Roland-Story High School basketball team will have a game with Des Moines Christian School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Roland-Story High School
Des Moines Christian School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
7th/8th Girls Basketball

WHO 13

Valley stuns Dowling, SEP runs away

In the class 5A Iowa state football semifinals, West Des Moines Valley rallied to edge rival Dowling Catholic on a gutsy, go-for-broke 2-point conversion, while Southeast Polk returns to the championship it won last year. SEP turned back Johnston, 35-14. Full highlights from both games, and post-game interviews included.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

5A State Semifinals stun the Dome

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 5A Championship game is final. No. 14 Valley will play No. 2 Southeast Polk next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UNI Dome. Valley pulled off the upset with a late touchdown in the 4th and a 2-point conversion with 8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Dowling Catholic 22-21.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU

Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Actor from The Office & Anchorman Will Be in Iowa This Weekend

Get ready to laugh! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, comedian and actor David Koechner is headed to Iowa for a few shows this weekend!. David Koechner is probably best known for his roles as the obnoxious Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies. You may also recognize him from his recurring roles on The Goldbergs and American Dad, his time on Saturday Night Live, and a WHOLE lot more. You can check out his full filmography HERE.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus

At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman

A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
CANYON LAKE, TX
KCCI.com

Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

One person killed in multi-car crash on I-80 east of Grinnell

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol says that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday morning. Multiple crashes were reported along Interstate 80 near the 187-mile marker in the westbound lanes near Malcom. Previous coverage: Several crashes with injuries reported on Interstate 80. The...
GRINNELL, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar

A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
LONE TREE, IA
kniakrls.com

Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds

Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, November 21st at 10 a.m. at the...
KNOXVILLE, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults handyman with skateboard

A Waukee man was arrested Friday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly struck an apartment house handyman in the head with skateboard. Logan Patrick Stripe, 38, of 700 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with assault causing serious injury and trespassing. The...
WAUKEE, IA
