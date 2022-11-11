ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Fort Worth.

The Christian Life Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on November 11, 2022, 14:30:00.

Christian Life Preparatory School
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth
November 11, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Waco High School basketball team will have a game with Brewer High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Waco High School
Brewer High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Molina High School basketball team will have a game with Western Hills High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Molina High School
Western Hills High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

