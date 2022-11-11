Dodson, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dodson.
The Wolf Point High School basketball team will have a game with Dodson School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Wolf Point High School
Dodson School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Wolf Point High School basketball team will have a game with Dodson School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Wolf Point High School
Dodson School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
