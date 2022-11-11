Lithonia, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Georgia won the SEC East in 2019, Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrated in the post-game press conference by dropping the iconic “How ‘Bout them F******g Dawgs” line. After walloping Mississippi State on the road on Saturday night and punching Georgia’s fifth trip...
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
ATLANTA — We have been in a stretch of above-average temperatures for November so far, but that will all change for this weekend. We will start off with mild conditions on Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s for the early afternoon, but as we move into the latter part of the afternoon our temperatures will drop into the 50s.
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded during the shooting. No arrests have been made.
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff on Friday at a memorial service in Atlanta, near where the artist grew up, that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. Takeoff, part of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos...
ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday. The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta. Specifically, it'll...
A student was recently arrested – and found to have a loaded weapon – at Miller Grove High School in Lithonia. Officials with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 17-year-old Nicholas Samuel Nutall, who is a Lithonia resident, while he was in class on Oct. 28.
ATLANTA - A fire caused damage to an Atlanta apartment complex in northwest Atlanta. Officials haven't released details on what started the fire at ReNew MidTown on Northside Circle. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest regarding injuries. This story is developing. Check back for details. If you...
It’s approaching the season for curling up by the fire and soaking up cozy vibes. Here are three properties we sussed out that suit the mood, from a vintage cabin near Roswell to a stone rambler with architectural pedigree in Athens.
Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
Radio One Atlanta announced that radio personality; Jackie Paige will join Atlanta’s #1 Urban AC station, MAJIC 107.5/97.5, as the new Midday host. A Charlotte native and certified personal trainer with a heart for the community, Paige comes to Atlanta from hosting middays on Radio One DC’s WKYS-FM. “I’m truly excited and honored to be […]
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
