Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Lawrenceville.

The Parkview High School basketball team will have a game with Discovery High School on November 11, 2022, 11:50:00.

Parkview High School
Discovery High School
November 11, 2022
11:50:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Parkview High School basketball team will have a game with Discovery High School on November 11, 2022, 14:45:00.

Parkview High School
Discovery High School
November 11, 2022
14:45:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Parkview High School basketball team will have a game with Discovery High School on November 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Parkview High School
Discovery High School
November 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

