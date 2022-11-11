ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Atlanta.

The Heritage Prep School basketball team will have a game with Brandon Hall School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Heritage Prep School
Brandon Hall School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The B.E.S.T. Academy basketball team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 11, 2022, 14:30:01.

B.E.S.T. Academy
Frederick Douglass High School
November 11, 2022
14:30:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Mill Springs Academy basketball team will have a game with Brandon Hall School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.

Mill Springs Academy
Brandon Hall School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Heritage Prep School basketball team will have a game with Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School on November 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Heritage Prep School
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
November 11, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lakeside High School - DeKalb basketball team will have a game with Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lakeside High School - DeKalb
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

