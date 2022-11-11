ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Charlotte.

The South Charlotte Thunder basketball team will have a game with United Faith Christian Academy on November 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

South Charlotte Thunder
United Faith Christian Academy
November 11, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The South Charlotte Thunder basketball team will have a game with United Faith Christian Academy on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

South Charlotte Thunder
United Faith Christian Academy
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The South Charlotte Thunder basketball team will have a game with United Faith Christian Academy on November 11, 2022, 15:15:00.

South Charlotte Thunder
United Faith Christian Academy
November 11, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Community Policy