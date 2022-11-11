ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee.

The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Chiles High School
Chiles High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Chiles High School
Chiles High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
