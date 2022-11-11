Mansfield, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A Spanish teacher at Lewisville High School — Harmon died Thursday after a crash near the school. Jose Dominguez, 37, died about 6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway, a couple blocks from the school. According to a Lewisville police spokesman, Dominguez was headed north on a motorcycle when a white car pulled out from Seneca Way to turn left, southbound on Valley Parkway, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the car. The female driver was treated and released at the hospital. No charges have been filed in the case, as of Friday evening.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO