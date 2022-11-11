Mansfield, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mansfield.
The Seguin High School basketball team will have a game with Legacy High School on November 11, 2022, 13:30:00.
Seguin High School
Legacy High School
November 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Centennial High School - Burleson basketball team will have a game with Mansfield High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Centennial High School - Burleson
Mansfield High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball
