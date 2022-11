Mansfield, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A Spanish teacher at Lewisville High School โ€” Harmon died Thursday after a crash near the school. Jose Dominguez, 37, died about 6 p.m. Thursday at the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway, a couple blocks from the school. According to a Lewisville police spokesman, Dominguez was headed north on a motorcycle when a white car pulled out from Seneca Way to turn left, southbound on Valley Parkway, and the motorcycle struck the driverโ€™s side door of the car. The female driver was treated and released at the hospital. No charges have been filed in the case, as of Friday evening.

LEWISVILLE, TX ใƒป 3 DAYS AGO