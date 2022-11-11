ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Eclectic, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Lanier High School basketball team will have a game with Elmore County High School on November 11, 2022, 13:30:00.

Lanier High School
Elmore County High School
November 11, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

All the snow facts for Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve moved into mid-November it’s more than fair to start talking about snow. It has snowed in Montgomery as early as Halloween, so it can happen this time of year. Once we get farther into November and into the heart of the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
wvasfm.org

Prattville Teacher in Custody

Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Store Temporarily Closes

The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
elmoreautauganews.com

Do you recognize this Person? CrimeStoppers, Millbrook Police Seek Identity and a reward is offered

The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle. The Millbrook Police Department is requesting assistance identifying an unknown male who is wanted for Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle and Theft of Property 3rd degree that occurred on October 21, 2022 in the 100 block of Kelly Boulevard in Millbrook, AL.
MILLBROOK, AL
Troy Messenger

Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Police Chase in Montgomery

Montgomery police say an attempted traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a chase. Police say they tried to make the stop in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. That’s near the Interstate 85/Eastern Boulevard exit. Police say the driver refused to stop and led them...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr. During...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
MILLBROOK, AL















