SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.

FULTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO