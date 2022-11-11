ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Lanier High School basketball team will have a game with East Forsyth High School on November 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Lanier High School
East Forsyth High School
November 11, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball - Part 1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Buford routs Peachtree Ridge; advances in Class 7A playoffs

BUFORD, Ga. — Buford scored when they wanted to en route to a 63-6 win over Peachtree Ridge at Tom Riden Stadium Saturday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves (11-0, Region 8-7A No. 1) have now won 24 straight first round playoff games across seven different classifications. It also was the Wolves first Class 7A playoff win since joining the state’s largest classification this season.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
dawgsports.com

Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a wonderful morning out and around The Classic City. The weather is mild and certainly hasn’t reached the point at which we can call it a November cold snap... but it looks to be heading that way. Starkville appears to have beaten us to the punch in that regard, as the temperatures around kickoff between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Bizarro Bulldogs of Mississippi State are projected to be in the low 40s — and it’s at this point I should mention that anytime we play Mississippi State, I feel compelled to go back and watch the “Bizarro” episode of Sealab 2021 (IYKYK and if not, you should and I’ve got the full DVD box set I can mail you. It’s as beautifully strange as the team out of Stark Vegas itself.).
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett for Heisman? Georgia QB gets fans, media talking after latest heroics

Stetson Bennett continues to impress and garner Heisman Trophy buzz as the Georgia quarterback put on another stellar performance at Mississippi State on Saturday night. Bennett in the 45-19 win at State was 25-for-37 passing for 289 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also chipped in 6 carries for 14 yards and another touchdown.
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

The B-52s Atlanta and Athens Shows are Postponed

Due to illness, The B-52s are postponing the remaining dates for the Final Tour Ever of Planet Earth. This weekend’s shows in Atlanta have been rescheduled for Jan. 6–8, and Tuesday’s show in Athens has been rescheduled for Jan. 10. Like what you just read? Support Flagpole...
ATHENS, GA
mhstrail.org

PHOTOS: Head in the clouds

The Atlanta Airshow took place on Falcon Field through Nov. 5-6, and many showed up to see the Navy’s Blue Angels take flight over Peachtree City this weekend. Donate to McIntosh Trail - The Student News Site of McIntosh High School. Your donation supports the student journalists of McIntosh...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
WGAU

Teen brothers charged in homicide in Hall Co

Two brothers—both teenagers—are arrested and charged in a murder that happened this week in Hall County: 16 year-old Jamarco Patton and 17 year-old Deshaun Patton are accused in the Tuesday morning shooting that claimed the life of 25 year-old Christopher Dixon. There is still no word on a motive for the deadly shooting. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says both brothers will be prosecuted as adults.
GAINESVILLE, GA
iheart.com

This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia

Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
GEORGIA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy