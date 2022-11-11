ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winder, GA

Winder, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Winder-Barrow High School basketball team will have a game with Apalachee High School on November 11, 2022, 13:00:00.

Winder-Barrow High School
Apalachee High School
November 11, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball

accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Buford routs Peachtree Ridge; advances in Class 7A playoffs

BUFORD, Ga. — Buford scored when they wanted to en route to a 63-6 win over Peachtree Ridge at Tom Riden Stadium Saturday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. The Wolves (11-0, Region 8-7A No. 1) have now won 24 straight first round playoff games across seven different classifications. It also was the Wolves first Class 7A playoff win since joining the state’s largest classification this season.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown

The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
CEDARTOWN, GA
WJCL

Former UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies

ATLANTA — Steve Webber, the winningest baseball coach in Georgia history, who led the Bulldogs to the 1990 national championship, died late Saturday afternoon at his home in Atlanta after a lengthy illness. He was 74. Webber tallied 500 victories between 1981 and 1996 as his teams averaged 32...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State burns Georgia on a last-second punt return to paydirt

Mississippi State has stellar special teams play, and the Bulldogs turned them on again late in the first half against Georgia. Zavion Thomas scooped up a punt on a bounce and took it the distance for a 63-yard score. Thomas got a missed tackle early in the play, and that was all he needed. Once he scored, there were 3 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half.
STARKVILLE, MS
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School

Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds

The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
CUMMING, GA
WGAU

Clarke, Oconee counties make dubious deer list

Drivers will need to play close attention to the roads over the next 7 days across much of Metro Atlanta because this is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Deer mating season occurs between October and late December. Male deer go...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending Thursday, November 10, 2022

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case count14-day case rate per 100,000 residents14-day rate categoryChange. 0-46,5743064Moderately HighIncreasing. 5-1727,5304635ModerateDecreasing. 18-2217,5773370Moderately HighDecreasing. Georgia. Age categoryAll cases to date14-day case...
COBB COUNTY, GA
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

EXTERNAL: NEWS RELEASE: Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite for Emergency Rental Assistance

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents complete applications and upload the required documents onsite Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
High school basketball game info.

