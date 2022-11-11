Fullerton, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fullerton.
The Aliso Niguel High School basketball team will have a game with Sunny Hills High School on November 11, 2022, 10:30:00.
Aliso Niguel High School
Sunny Hills High School
November 11, 2022
10:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Aliso Niguel High School basketball team will have a game with Sunny Hills High School on November 11, 2022, 12:00:00.
Aliso Niguel High School
Sunny Hills High School
November 11, 2022
12:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
