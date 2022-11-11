Montgomery, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
MALIBU, California – Mike Mitchell Jr. sank seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Pepperdine men's basketball team to an easy 91-62 home victory over Alabama State on Sunday afternoon. The Waves (2-1) outshot the Hornets (0-3) 52.4% to 33.3%, never trailed, and led by...
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From rodeos to basketball games, fans go to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to be entertained, but they cannot go year-round. “It’s not air conditioned, so in here, you go late April through the whole summer, it’s 100 degrees in here,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
Carnell Williams didn’t let the magnitude of the moment pass him by. Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M snapped the Tigers’ five-game losing stream and gave Cadillac his first win as the Auburn interim coach. The emotion of the moment - and the win - was not...
Jimbo Fisher and a few Texas A&M players addressed the media after the Aggies’ 13-10 loss against Auburn in front of a sold-out crowd at Jordan-Hare. Fisher’s squad is on a six-game losing streak after losing at Auburn, while the Tigers got the first win for Cadillac Williams as Auburn’s interim coach.
It’s a list that no one wants to lead. This year, there are 14 Montgomery Public Schools on the state’s “Failing Schools List”, more than any other system in the state. This list is published by the Alabama State Department of Education and is required by...
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
If you know someone who could enjoy the services of the Millbrook Senior Center, visit their Facebook page to learn more at https://www.facebook.com/MillbrookSeniorCenter. Our YMCA is proud to staff the Millbrook Senior Center. As you know, we staff it Monday-Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. Here are some statistics...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
Comments / 0