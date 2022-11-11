ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery.

The Prattville High School basketball team will have a game with Loveless Academic Magnet Program School on November 10, 2022, 22:01:01.

Prattville High School
Loveless Academic Magnet Program School
November 10, 2022
22:01:01
Varsity Girls Basketball

The American Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 11, 2022, 08:15:00.

American Christian Academy
Lanier High School
November 11, 2022
08:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Pell City High School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 11, 2022, 11:00:00.

Pell City High School
Saint James School
November 11, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Prattville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Autaugaville High School basketball team will have a game with Prattville Christian Academy on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
PRATTVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals

Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins

AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Basketball Routs Alabama State, 91-62

MALIBU, California – Mike Mitchell Jr. sank seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Pepperdine men's basketball team to an easy 91-62 home victory over Alabama State on Sunday afternoon. The Waves (2-1) outshot the Hornets (0-3) 52.4% to 33.3%, never trailed, and led by...
MALIBU, CA
WSFA

Garrett Coliseum renovation could include new seats, air conditioning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From rodeos to basketball games, fans go to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to be entertained, but they cannot go year-round. “It’s not air conditioned, so in here, you go late April through the whole summer, it’s 100 degrees in here,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding. Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.
MONTGOMERY, AL
