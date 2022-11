CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces, so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO