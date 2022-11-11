ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Douglas High School basketball team will have a game with Asbury High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

Douglas High School
Asbury High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

weisradio.com

Piedmont’s ground game overpowers Colbert County

LEIGHTON – Piedmont took another step forward in defense of their Class 3A crown Friday night as head coach Steve Smith unleashed a powerful ground assault that churned out more than 400 yards and five touchdowns scored five touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Colbert County. Quarterback Jack Hayes...
PIEDMONT, AL
AL.com

Defense, Tyler Nelson lead Gardendale past Decatur

Behind a swarming defense and an offense that found enough big plays to pull away, No. 10-ranked Gardendale knocked off host Decatur 31-7 to punch its ticket to the Class 6A quarterfinals. The visiting Rockets (9-3) got three touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, while the defense put up a second-half...
GARDENDALE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

East Elementary named ‘Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence’ for 3rd time

CULLMAN, Ala. – East Elementary School has been honored as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence for a third time, following accolades in 2008 and 2017. The school celebrated this week with cupcake parties and students wearing blue to commemorate the win.  Not to be confused with the U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon award, the Blue Ribbon Schools Blueprint for Excellence is a positive school improvement process that covers nine major categories of critical performance elements found in excellent schools: Student Focus and Support, School Organization and Culture, Challenging Standards and Curriculum, Active Teaching and Learning, Technology Integration, Professional...
CULLMAN, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

‘They played lights out’: Leeds rolls past Scottsboro for playoff win

Leeds rolled into the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday by earning a 35-10 home victory over Scottsboro at Homer Smiles Field. Leeds (11-0) ran only 39 offensive plays, but racked up 331 total yards, going for 201 on the ground and 130 through the air. The Green Wave went up 21-3 in the second quarter after C.J. Douglas scored on a 78-yard reverse, catching the entirety of the Wildcat defense by surprise.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
southerntorch.com

Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville

Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s newest skateboard park opens with a flip and a flourish

Folks who love to get wheeling in Alabama – on skateboards, rollerblades, BMX bikes and scooters – have a new place to practice tricks and show off their skills. Skate Depot, the state’s newest skate park, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday in Cullman. The park is located along Second Avenue Northeast, between the Cullman Police Department and Depot Park.
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Juvenile dies from injuries in Saturday Decatur crash

Decatur police said a juvenile died following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night. The incident happened at about 11:37 p.m. in the area of 8th Street S.W and 21st Avenue S.W. According to police, a silver Honda Accord with four occupants between the ages of 16 and 19 traveling west on...
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman debuts new skate park in downtown

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Cullman is now home to the area’s newest skate park. Cullman Parks, Recreation, and Sports Tourism (SPRST) held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new Skate Depot on Saturday. “We’ve worked hard to generate excitement around the grand opening for our...
CULLMAN, AL
