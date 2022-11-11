Albertville, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CULLMAN, Ala. – East Elementary School has been honored as a Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence for a third time, following accolades in 2008 and 2017. The school celebrated this week with cupcake parties and students wearing blue to commemorate the win. Not to be confused with the U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon award, the Blue Ribbon Schools Blueprint for Excellence is a positive school improvement process that covers nine major categories of critical performance elements found in excellent schools: Student Focus and Support, School Organization and Culture, Challenging Standards and Curriculum, Active Teaching and Learning, Technology Integration, Professional...
