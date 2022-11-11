Grant, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Grant.
The Fort Payne High School basketball team will have a game with Kate D Smith DAR High School on November 10, 2022, 17:45:00.
Fort Payne High School
Kate D Smith DAR High School
November 10, 2022
17:45:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Boaz High School basketball team will have a game with Kate D Smith DAR High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Boaz High School
Kate D Smith DAR High School
November 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0