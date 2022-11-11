Mobile, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Mobile.
The Mary G. Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Mary G. Montgomery High School
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Daphne High School basketball team will have a game with McGill-Toolen Catholic High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Daphne High School
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
November 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Foley High School basketball team will have a game with Murphy High School on November 11, 2022, 15:30:00.
Foley High School
Murphy High School
November 11, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
