Holly Pond, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

CULLMAN, Ala. – After years of planning and the release of the project’s final design in April, the grand opening for Skate Depot, Cullman’s new skatepark, will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-3 p.m. The park is located along Second Avenue Northeast between the Cullman Police Department and Depot Park. Professional skateboarder Jake Wooten, originally from Tennessee, will have his board in-hand and show the crowd the potential that can be achieved at Skate Depot. The 2018 Vans Park Series Tour Huntington Beach stop winner is noted for his energetic and gifted style. Entertainment will be provided by Mykael V, a...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO