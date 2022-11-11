Laurel, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department interdiction and patrol deputies seized 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-59 last Friday night. JCSD’s Interdiction Unit initiated the traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to the deployment of JCSD K9 Leo and handler Sergeant Cody Pitts. K9 Leo indicated on the odor of illegal narcotics providing probable cause for a search.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO