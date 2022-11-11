ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Laurel, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Laurel.

The Columbia Academy basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.

Columbia Academy
Northeast Jones High School
November 10, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Columbia High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on November 10, 2022, 18:30:00.

Columbia High School
Northeast Jones High School
November 10, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

