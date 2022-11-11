Laurel, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Laurel.
The Columbia Academy basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
The Columbia High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on November 10, 2022, 18:30:00.
