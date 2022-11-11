ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonifay, FL

Bonifay, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bonifay.

The Altha High School basketball team will have a game with Bethlehem High School on November 10, 2022, 17:15:00.

Altha High School
Bethlehem High School
November 10, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Chipley High School basketball team will have a game with Bethlehem High School on November 10, 2022, 17:15:00.

Chipley High School
Bethlehem High School
November 10, 2022
17:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
High School Soccer PRO

Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Crestview High School soccer team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Holmes County advances, earns revenge over Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team advanced to the Class 1R Region Semifinal after defeating Freeport 49-20 on the road Friday night. The Blue Devils improved to 7-4 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 18. Freeport finished its season at 5-6.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

High School Football Week 13 - Playoffs Round 1

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 2S Regional Quarterfinal. Choctaw at St. Augustine (Saturday) Sneads (hosts Cottondale in Reg. Semifinals) Northview (hosts Holmes in Reg. Semifinals) Port St. Joe (hosts Blountstown in Reg. Semifinals) Chipley (hosts Baker in Reg. Semifinals)
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown shuts out Wewa, advances to region semifinal

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned a 42-0 shutout win over Wewahitchka at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region Semifinal. Blountstown improved to 7-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, November 18. Wewahitchka finished its season at 6-5.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

The Liberty Bulldogs Are State Champions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs have claimed the first ever State Title in volleyball with a 3 set sweep over Baker today. This the first volleyball title in Liberty history. The Bulldogs finished the year with a 28-2 record and a State title trophy. Final - Winter...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Coffee County road closed

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County road will be closed for gas line installation. On Monday, November 14, County Road 232 in Coffee County will be closed for gas line installation. The road will remain closed until further notice. Stay with WDHN News for updates.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Peanut festival security closer to normal

With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

A Retrospective Pictorial and Video Gallery of the Removal and Replacement of the Washington County, Florida Courthouse

In February 2014, The Goulding Agency in Chipley, Florida was contracted by Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit Court to document the questionable health conditions in the old Washington County, Florida Courthouse. Multiple health-threatening conditions were subsequently found, including various molds, lead paints, water intrusion and decay, and, following investigation, the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown gives nursing home veterans a special lunch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County Veterans Office partnered with Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their veterans in nursing homes. The service members were served steaks while swapping stories of their time serving. Calhoun County Veterans Service Officer Eric Daniels said veterans in nursing homes are out of the spotlight, so the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy